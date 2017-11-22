Anthony Hudson quits as New Zealand soccer coach

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand soccer coach Anthony Hudson has resigned a week after his team's loss to Peru in an intercontinental World Cup qualifying playoff.

England-born Hudson, 36, announced his decision in a statement released Thursday by Football New Zealand which said a search for his replacement would begin immediately.

New Zealand won the Oceania World Cup qualifying series but lost to Peru in the intercontinental playoff, drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Wellington and losing the return leg 2-0 in Lima. Hudson said before the playoff he had received several offers to coach elsewhere and he has been linked to the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer.