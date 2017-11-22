Bears-Eagles Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won past two meetings. ... Bears coach John Fox is 1-5 vs. Philly. ... Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky hasn't thrown interception in two straight games. ... RB Jordan Howard leads NFC with 841 yards rushing and had his fifth career 125-yard rushing game in Week 11. ... Defence has allowed only six TDs in past 21 quarters. ... DE Akiem Hicks has team-best seven sacks, including five in last six games. ... LB Christian Jones leads team with 64 tackles. ... Bears have one win in regulation and two in overtime. ... K Cairo Santos makes debut with Bears. He kicked for Chiefs from 2014-16 and early this season before groin injury. ... Eagles at 9-1 for fifth time in franchise history. They won NFL championship first two times (1946, 1960), lost Super Bowl other two (1980, 2004). ... Eagles have scored 20 points in 14 straight games, longest streak in NFL. ... Eagles tied with Saints for longest active winning streak at eight games. ... QB Carson Wentz leads NFL with 25 TD passes and ranks fourth with 103.4 rating. ... RB Jay Ajayi has 168 yards rushing and one TD in two games following trade from Miami. ... Rookie RB Corey Clement had four TDs in past two games. ... WR Alshon Jeffery faces former team for first time. He has four TDs in past three games. ... DE Derek Barnett had two sacks in Week 11 and is second among rookies with 4 1/2. ... Fantasy Tip: Jeffery is becoming main target for Wentz and he'll be motivated playing against former teammates.