Boeser scores twice, leads Canucks past Penguins
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Brock Boeser scored two more goals to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.
Boeser, after scoring twice against Philadelphia on Tuesday, added two more and now has 11 this season. Former Penguin
Anders Nilsson withstood a third-period Penguins' surge to stop 43 shots for the Canucks.
Jake Guentzel scored twice, both on the power play, for Pittsburgh and now has eight this season. The Penguins started the season with wins in seven of their first 11, but now have just four wins in their last 12. Pittsburgh gave up two power-play goals for the second straight game and has allowed 10 in its last six.
Matt Murray stopped 32 shots for Pittsburgh.
Boeser, among the leaders in rookie goals and points, has six goals during a five-game point streak for Vancouver. He has 21 points in 19 games played this season.
Pouliot scored his first of the year in the waning seconds of a power play in the second period.
The Penguins selected Pouliot No. 8 overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, but traded the 23-year-old
The Penguins played without star
Derek Dorsett didn't play for the Canucks. He was sent to Vancouver for precautionary medical reasons stemming from neck and back stiffness. Dorsett missed 68 games last season after undergoing career-threatening cervical fusion neck surgery in December 2016. He has nine points in 20 games this season, along with 39 hits and a league-high 74 penalty minutes.
NOTES: The Canucks have seven wins in 11 games against Eastern Conference teams this season. ... The Canucks acquired Sutter from Pittsburgh during a July 2015 trade. ... Canucks F Thomas Vanek has nine points in his past nine games, including an assist in five straight. ... Canucks F Sven Baertschi has 12 points in his past 10 games. ... Penguins F Carter Rowney skated in warmups, but missed his 14th straight game with a fractured hand. . Troy Stecher (knee) is expected to return during Vancouver's season-high six-game road trip. ... Guentzel has goals in his last three against the Canucks and points in all four career appearances.
UP NEXT
Canucks: Continue a six-game road trip at New Jersey on Friday
Penguins: Visit Boston on Friday
Most Popular
-
Laura Babcock’s accused killer is portraying himself as a thoughtless jerk: DiManno
-
Teen idol David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, dies at 67
-
Former teen pop star Melissa Schuman says Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her
-
Jury shown video of off-duty cop and alleged murderer embracing at Halifax bar