Buccaneers-Falcons Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have won three of last four in series. ... Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter is 1-1 against Atlanta, where he was offensive co-ordinator from 2012-14. ... QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has won last two starts and will make third consecutive start for injured Jameis Winston. ... WR Mike Evans aiming for fourth straight outing against Falcons with TD catch. He has 483 yards receiving, five TDs in last five against Atlanta. ... Buccaneers forced five turnovers against Dolphins, leading to 24 points. Tampa Bay did not commit turnover in game. ... Rookie TE O.J. Howard has three TD catches in last three road games. ... DT Gerald McCoy has five sacks, forced fumble, in last five when facing Falcons. ... LB Lavonte David has four forced fumbles, three recoveries in last six games. ... In past seven home games against Tampa Bay, QB Matt Ryan has 14 TDs, one interception. ... RB Devonta Freeman attempting to return after missing one game with concussion. ... DE Adrian Clayborn has six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one TD in last two games. ... Falcons haven't had 100-yard rusher against Bucs since Michael Turner had 172 yards on Jan. 1, 2012. ... Falcons looking for second three-game winning streak of season. ... Fantasy Tip: While 2016 All-Pro Julio Jones remains stuck on one TD catch, Mohamed Sanu has three scoring catches in past four games, including one last week at Seattle. He leads team with four TD catches this season.