Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out against Suns
PHOENIX — Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was held out of the Bucks' lineup Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns because of right knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo, second in the NBA in scoring at 29.7 points per game, sat out for the first time this season. The Greek star could be back for the Bucks' next game Saturday night at Utah.
