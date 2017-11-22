Davis, Cousins, power Pelicans' 107-90 rout of Spurs

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Demarcus Cousins added 24 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-90 on Wednesday night.

Jrue Holiday scored 13 points and Darius Miller chipped in 13 on four 3-pointers for the Pelicans, who've won two straight.

Pau Gasol had 17 points and LaMarcus Aldridge 16 in a largely frustrating night for San Antonio. The Spurs shot only 39.8 per cent (35 of 88) and went 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

Rudy Gay added 19 for the Spurs, who raced to a lead as large as 15 points in the first quarter, but trailed 50-42 at halftime after the Pelicans surged ahead for good with a 15-2 run.

Davis had six points during the spurt, which began with his jumper and included his alley-oop dunk.

The Pelicans then blew the game open by closing the third quarter with a 26-6 run fueled largely by Davis, who scored 12 of his points in the third quarter and also had a steal to set up one of Miller's 3s.

New Orleans made 20 of 37 shots in the second half, when they led by as many as 30 points.

New Orleans outrebounded San Antonio 45-39 and outscored the Spurs 50-36 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Dejounte Murray scored 14 points and Kyle Anderson had 12 points. ... Gasol was San Antonio's leading rebounder with nine. ... Gasol was 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. ... The Spurs lost for just the third time in 10 games.

Pelicans: Davis has 7,938 career points, moving into second in franchise history ahead of Chris Paul (7,936). ... Cousins received his fourth technical foul this season for criticizing officials after no foul was called when the ball was tipped away from him. ... Cousins attempted seven 3s but hit only one. He also turned the ball over six times.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

Pelicans: At Phoenix on Friday night.

