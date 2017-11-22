Dolphins QB Cutler remains in concussion protocol

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler remains in the concussion protocol and is not practicing Wednesday, but he hasn't yet been ruled out of Sunday's game at New England.

Coach Adam Gase says he's taking the quarterback situation day to day. Matt Moore would make his second start of the season if Cutler doesn't play.

Gase declined to say whether he would consider starting Cutler even if the veteran misses the entire week of practice.

The Dolphins (4-6) take a four-game losing streak to New England.

___