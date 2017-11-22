First men's World Cup downhill training run cancelled in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — The first training run of the men's World Cup downhill season was cancelled Wednesday in Lake Louise, Alta.

The men are scheduled to race a downhill Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G at the ski resort west of Calgary.

Heavy snowfall overnight and warm temperatures hovering at freezing made the course too soft to test Wednesday.

Training runs are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Last year's men's World Cup in Lake Louise was cancelled because it wasn't cold enough to make snow in the days before the races.