Food banks to benefit as mayors of Toronto and Calgary make Grey Cup bet

TORONTO — The mayors of Toronto and Calgary say they've agreed to the terms of the traditional Grey Cup bet as the Argonauts and Stampeders prepare to meet Sunday in Ottawa.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Toronto Mayor John Tory say the losing mayor will contribute $5 for every point scored by the winning team to a food bank in the winning mayor's city.

Tory has selected the Daily Bread Food Bank while Nenshi has selected the Calgary Food Bank.

Both mayors are encouraging fans to make similar friendly bets to benefit their own local food banks.

The losing mayor will also send the winning mayor a selection of local craft beer.

In addition, the losing mayor must wear the winning team's jersey and read a poem — written or selected by the winning mayor — at their next city council meeting.

"The fact we can use this great Canadian experience to encourage residents to give to their local food banks is a touchdown for everyone," Tory said Wednesday in a release. "I'm glad that Mayor Nenshi has agreed to this bet and I look forward to him reading a poem at his next city council meeting. Argoooooos!"

Nenshi said he's thrilled that they are making a bet to benefit their local food banks.