Gremio beats Lanus in first leg of Copa Libertadores final

SAO PAULO — Coming from the bench, midfielder Cicero scored in the 83rd minute and Brazil's Gremio beat Argentina's Lanus 1-0 on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final in Porto Alegre.

If the Southern Brazilian team holds off the Argentinians in Buenos Aires in the La Fortaleza stadium next Wednesday they will win their third South American crown. The last was in 1995.

Modest and suburban Lanus is in its first final. If they beat Gremio by a one-goal difference in the second leg, extra time will be played. If that difference persists, there will be a penalty shootout.

The Argentinians had the best opportunities in the first half, forcing Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe to make two impressive saves.

The Brazilians dominated in the second half, but struggled to get close to goalkeeper Andrada.

So coach Renato Portaluppi decided to substitute striker Lucas Barrios with little known Jael and defensive midfielder Jailson with Cicero, a player that has barely played for Gremio.

When Gremio fans started getting impatient, the winning goal came after Jael headed the ball on the edge of the box and Cicero appeared to put it in the back of the net.

"In moments like this you don't know whether you should cry or not," Cicero said after the match. "I knew I had not come here for no reason."