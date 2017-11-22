Jazz overwhelm Bulls from outside for 110-80 win

SALT LAKE CITY — Derrick Favors scored 23 points, reserve Rodney Hood added 19 and the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 110-80 on Wednesday night.

Alec Burks chipped in 15 points for Utah, which snapped a three-game losing streak to Chicago extending back to the 2015-16 season.

Robin Lopez scored 15 points and Bobby Portis added 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Bulls. Justin Holiday and Kris Dunn chipped in 12 points apiece. Chicago (3-13) dropped to 0-3 on its Western road trip.

Strong perimeter shooting helped Utah create some distance by the end of the third quarter. The Jazz shot 50 per cent from outside over the second and third quarter, going 11 of 22 in that stretch.

Utah initially carved out a 35-28 lead behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Hood and Thabo Sefolosha. Chicago answered with an 8-0 run and took a one-point lead on a backdoor layup from Dunn. The Jazz surged back in front on back-to-back 3-pointers from Joe Ingles and Raul Neto and an alley-oop dunk from Donovan Mitchell.

Utah scored on four straight possessions before halftime. Hood hit a floater and banked in another jumper, while Favours scored back-to-back baskets to give the Jazz a 55-46 lead going into the break.

Once the Jazz found a rhythm outside, they kept it going through the third quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Jonas Jerebko and Ingles extended Utah's lead to 67-53. Consecutive 3-pointers from Hood put the Jazz up 82-60 later in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago coughed up 16 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Utah. The Bulls forced just seven turnovers. . Forward Lauri Markkanen finished with just three points on 1-of-9 shooting. Markkanen is the only NBA rookie leading his team both in scoring and rebounding this season.

Jazz: Mitchell shot just 1 of 10 from the field and finished with four points, but he also had five rebounds and seven assists. . Utah received 51 bench points. It is the second time in three games the Jazz second unit eclipsed the 50-point mark.

UP NEXT:

Bulls: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Jazz: Host Milwaukee on Friday.

