Justin Holl's two-goal night leads Toronto Marlies past Utica Comets 5-2
UTICA, N.Y. — Justin Holl had a pair of goals as the Toronto Marlies beat the Utica Comets 5-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Dmytro Timashov had the eventual winner in the final minute of the second period as the Marlies (14-4-0), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, won their fifth game in a row. Miro Aaltonen and Chris Mueller rounded out the attack, as Garret Sparks made 28 saves for the win.
Patrick Wiercioch and Reid Boucher replied for Utica (6-9-1), the minor league club of the Vancouver Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots in the Comets' net.
Toronto went 1 for 3 on the power play and Utica could not score on its five man advantages.
