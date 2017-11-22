Madrid defender Carvajal faces 2-game ban for seeking yellow

NYON, Switzerland — Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is facing a two-match Champions League ban for deliberately getting a yellow card in a 6-0 win at APOEL.

UEFA says it charged Carvajal with "receiving a yellow card on purpose."

UEFA's disciplinary panel will judge the case on Dec. 7. The rules say a player trying to get a yellow or red card should get a two-game ban.

Carvajal was cautioned in the 90th minute in Cyprus on Tuesday for time-wasting at a throw-in.

His third yellow card in three Champions League games earned a one-game ban — at home against Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 6.