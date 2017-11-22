Max Reinhart's two goals power Belleville Senators past Charlotte Checkers 5-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Max Reinhart scored twice to power the Belleville Senators past the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Jim O'Brien's goal 13:27 into the second period was the eventual winner for Belleville (9-9-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Daniel Ciampini and Max McCormick chipped in as well. Chris Driedger made 27 saves for the win.

Roland McKeown and Mike Ferrantino replied for Charlotte (11-8-0), while Jeremy Smith stopped 18-of-22 shots.