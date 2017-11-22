McClain, Roullier, Nicholson out for Redskins vs. Giants

ASHBURN, Va. — Defensive lineman Terrell McClain, centre Chase Roullier and safety Montae Nicholson will miss the Washington Redskins' game against the New York Giants.

Coach Jay Gruden announced Wednesday that those players were ruled out for Thursday night's game.

There might be others sidelined, too: Gruden said seven or eight players will be game-time decisions, indicating that left tackle Trent Williams and tight end Jordan Reed are among that group.

With second-stringer Roullier out with a broken right hand, and starting centre Spencer Long one of four players put on injured reserve this week by the Redskins — along with left guard Shawn Lauvao, running back Chris Thompson and wideout Terrelle Pryor — Tony Bergstrom will start at centre .

Bergstrom has started four of 47 games he's appeared in since entering the NFL in 2012.

