OHL Roundup: Aidan Dudas leads Attack to 3-2 shootout win over IceDogs

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Aidan Dudas scored twice and again in the shootout as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Niagara IceDogs 3-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nick Suzuki also scored in the shootout for Owen Sound (13-7-2), while Mack Guzda made 19 saves for the win.

Kirill Maksimov and Liam Ham scored for the IceDogs (9-8-5). Goalie Stephen Dhillon turned aside 40 shots.

Niagara's Zach Shankar was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 14:24 of the first period.

The Attack went 1 for 5 on the power play and the IceDogs could not score on their six man advantages.

---

SPIRIT 4 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Ont. — Blade Jenkins scored twice as Saginaw downed the Firebirds.

Damien Giroux put away the winner for the Spirit (10-9-3) at 16:48 of the second period. Daniil Vertiy also scored.

Nicholas Caamano responded for the Firebirds (7-14-2).

---

STING 4 KNIGHTS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Hugo Leufvenius had a hat trick as the Sting topped London.

Sean Josling had the eventual winner for the Sting (19-4-1) at 3:12 of the second period.

Cliff Pu replied for the Knights (10-11-2).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 WOLVES 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Boris Katchouk had a pair of goals as the Greyhounds eked out a win over Sudbury.

Tim Gettinger had the winner late in the third period for Sault Ste. Marie (18-3-2). Rasmus Sandin also scored.

Dawson Baker, Blake Murray and Anthony Tabak supplied the offence for the Wolves (7-15-4).