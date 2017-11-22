QMJHL Roundup: Drozg stars in overtime as Cataractes top Drakkar 4-3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jan Drozg scored 3:34 into overtime to lift the Shawinigan Cataractes over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Cameron Askew had a pair of goals for Shawinigan (8-16-1) and Samuel Blier also scored. Lucas Fitzpatrick made 34 saves for the win.

Edouard St-Laurent, Simon Chevrier and Ivan Chekhovich scored for the Drakkar (11-10-2). Justin Blanchette kicked out 43 shots for Baie-Comeau.

The Cataractes went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Drakkar was 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 OCEANIC 3 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Yvan Mongo had the overtime winner as Drummondville edged the Oceanic.

Connor Bramwell, Dawson Mercer and Xavier Simoneau also scored for the Voltigeurs (15-7-2).

Alexis Lafreniere struck twice for Rimouski (13-6-4) and Charle-Edouard D'Astous also found the back of the net.

---

PHOENIX 5 OLYMPIQUES 4 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Thomas Gregoire scored twice, including the winner, as Sherbrooke beat the Olympiques.

Hugo Roy, Marek Zachar and Nicolas Poulin also scored for the Phoenix (10-9-6).

Alexandre Landreville, Mitchell Balmas, Jeffrey Durocher and Giordano Finoro replied for Gatineau (10-10-3).

---

SEA DOGS 5 SCREAMING EAGLES 4

SYDNEY, N.S. — William Poirier scored twice as Saint John slipped past Cape Breton.

Samuel Leblanc, Matt Green and Thomas Ashe also scored for the Sea Dogs (6-13-6).

Brooklyn Kalmikov had a pair of goals for the Screaming Eagles (12-10-2). Jordan Ty Fournier and Leon Gawanke added singles.

---

ARMADA 7 REMPARTS 5

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Pascal Corbeil scored twice as the Armada defeated Quebec.

Alex Barre-Boulet had a pair of goals, with his power-play goal at 10:37 of the third period standing as the winner for Blainville-Boisbriand (16-4-2). Ryan DaSilva, Joel Teasdale and Alexandre Alain also scored for the Armada.

Christian Huntley, Matthew Boucher, Derek Gentile, Mikael Robidoux and Jesse Sutton scored for the Remparts (16-8-1).

---

FOREURS 3 TIGRES 0

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Etienne Montpetit stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Foreurs blanked Victoriaville.

David Noel, Maxim Mizyurin and Nicolas Ouellet supplied the offence for Val-d'Or (12-11-1).

Anthony Morrone kicked out 20 shots for Victoriaville (11-11-2).