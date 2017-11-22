Saints-Rams Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Division leaders meet at Coliseum. ... Saints face Rams in California for first time since Dec. 4, 1994. ... New Orleans has met this former NFC West rival more than any opponent except San Francisco and Atlanta. ... Saints are first team since 1970 merger to win eight straight after starting 0-2. ... QB Drew Brees is fourth in NFL with 2,783 yards passing. RB Mark Ingram is fourth with 806 yards rushing. ... Saints are 3-3 vs Rams since Brees' arrival. ... Saints are betting underdogs for first time since Week 3 vs Carolina. ... Rams are second in NFL with 30.3 points per game; Saints are third with 30.2. ... Rams are facing all three fellow NFC division leaders in four-week stretch. ... Rams are just 3-8 at Coliseum since return to LA. ... LA coming off lowest-scoring performance of Sean McVay's tenure. Rams haven't lost back-to-back games under new coach. ... K Greg Zuerlein is NFL's leading scorer with 115 points. RB Todd Gurley is NFL's leading scorer among non-kickers with 66. ... Wade Phillips' defence has scored 84 points off 19 turnovers. Both are among NFL's best totals. ... Phillips was Saints defensive co-ordinator 1981-85, and interim head coach for four weeks after father Bum was fired. ... Rams O-line coach Aaron Kromer was Saints O-line coach/running game co-ordinator during Super Bowl championship season. Also interim head coach during Sean Payton's suspension in first six weeks of 2012. ... Fantasy Tip: Rams WRs Sammy Watkins, Cooper Kupp almost certain to get extra targets with Robert Woods sidelined by shoulder injury.