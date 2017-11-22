Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 5 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 8 Edmonton 3

Dallas 3 Montreal 1

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Belleville 2

Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Manitoba 3 Laval 2 (SO)

San Antonio 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 103 Chicago 94

---

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference Final

First leg

Toronto 0 Columbus 0

Western Conference Final

Seattle 2 Houston 0

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

---

