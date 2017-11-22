Stampeders defensive end Charleston Hughes starts Grey Cup banter

OTTAWA — Defensive lineman Charleston Hughes of the Calgary Stampeders wasted no time kicking off the Grey Cup trash talk Wednesday.

The Stampeders face the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at TD Place in a battle of the two division first-place finishers. Calgary took spot in the West with a CFL-best 13-4-1 record while the Argos (9-9) finished atop the East.

A big part of Toronto's success this year has been the play of quarterback Ricky Ray. After being relegated to nine games the last two years, Ray started 17 contests this season, passing for over 5,000 yards for the first time since 2008.

Ray, completing his 15th CFL season is also the East Division nominee for the league's outstanding player award. But Hughes wasn't giving the Argos quarterback any love Wednesday.

"Ricky Ray is not difficult to take down," Hughes said. "He's one of the easier quarterbacks to sack because when he sees you coming he's going to turtle."

Hughes led the CFL in sacks (11), anchoring a Calgary pass rush that finished tied with Toronto atop the league standings with 50. The Argos allowed 40 sacks, sixth in the nine-team league.

---

FAJARDO CONTINUES: While Cody Fajardo will dress for Sunday's Grey Cup game, his former college teammate Colin Kaepernick remains out of football.

Fajardo succeeded Kaepernick as the starter at the University of Nevada, Reno. Kaepernick went on to play for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, leading the team into the Super Bowl.

But Kaepernick has remained unsigned since opting out of his deal with San Francisco in March 2016. Some say it's because his performance had declined, but others suggest it's likely because of his decision to sit, then kneel during the American national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S.

The six-foot-five, 215-pound Fajardo played 41 games at Nevada from (2010-14), becoming just the second player in FBS history to accumulate 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing in career. The other was Kaepernick.

---

QUIET RAY: Ricky Ray has been instrumental in the Toronto Argonauts' resurgence this season but head coach Marc Trestman said the veteran quarterback remains a quiet entity.

"Ricky Ray shows you that leaders come all different ways," Trestman said Wednesday during the Grey Cup coaches news conference. "Ricky Ray is really the surgeon, he's really the guy who just does it but the vocal part of him is not there.

"He can do it . . . if he's got something to say he'll be very specific and right on but he's not going to reach out and speak to the team unless I ask him to. I've not asked him very much to do it, only on one or two occasions have I asked him to break the huddle at the end of practice."

Ray has a well-earned reputation of being a quiet leader, someone who'll never openly celebrate a positive situation or chew out a teammate for an on-field miscue. After rallying Toronto to a 25-21 East Division final win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ray actually was photographed smiling.

"I know this, when I go to work every day I can't wait to get there because I get to work with Ricky Ray," Trestman said. "Ricky Ray gives us hope.