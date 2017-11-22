Vikings-Lions Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions have won three straight in series and nine of last 14. Prior to that, Minnesota won 22 of 25. ... Vikings are 5-2 on Thanksgiving Day. Detroit has won past four Thanksgiving games after losing previous nine. Lions are 37-38-2 on Thanksgiving, including 16-13 win over Minnesota last season. This is first time Detroit will face same opponent on Thanksgiving in back-to-back years since Lions split two games with Chicago in 1979-80. ... Vikings QB Case Keenum had 584 yards passing and 110.5 passer rating over past two games. ... Minnesota's Adam Thielen is second in NFL with 916 yards receiving and second player in franchise history with at least 60 catches and 900 yards in team's first 10 games. Randy Moss accomplished that in 2003. ... Vikings DE Everson Griffen is tied for fourth in NFL with 10 sacks. ... Detroit QB Matthew Stafford has 2,219 yards passing and 15 TD passes on Thanksgiving, ranking No. 2 in league history in both stats. ... Four-game Thanksgiving winning streak equals longest for Lions since winning six straight from 1950-55. Detroit also won four in row from 1997-2000. ... Detroit RB Ameer Abdullah ran for 94 yards and TD in last meeting with Vikings. Fantasy Tip: Lions have not had 100-yard rusher since Reggie Bush had 117 on Thanksgiving against Green Bay in 2013. Might be better looking at Minnesota RBs.