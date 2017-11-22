Wallabies lock Adam Coleman joins Melbourne Rebels

MELBOURNE, Australia — Wallabies lock Adam Coleman has signed to play Super Rugby for the Melbourne Rebels from 2018 on a two-year contract.

Coleman is the 16th off-season signing made by the Rebels who won only one match in the 2017 Super Rugby competition. He is the 11th player to be signed from the defunct Western Force by former Force coach Dave Wessels, who is now in charge at Melbourne.

The Rebels have also signed test scrumhalf Will Genia and Coleman said they now had a roster that could "give Super Rugby a good shake" next season.