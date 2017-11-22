WHL Roundup: Burke stars in overtime to lead Warriors past Blades 7-6

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Burke scored in overtime to power the Moose Jaw Warriors past the Saskatoon Blades 7-6 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jayden Halbgewachs scored twice for Moose Jaw (19-5-0), while Jaxan Kaluski, Tanner Jeannot, Justin Almeida and Tate Popple chipped in as well. Brody Willms made 33 saves for the win.

Cameron Hebig had a hat trick for Saskatoon (8-12-2), while Bradly Goethals, Josh Paterson and Caleb Fantillo rounded out the attack. Joel Grzybowski combined with Nolan Maier for 39 stops.

The Warriors went 3 for 5 on the power play and the Blades were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 ICE 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Skyler McKenzie struck twice as Portland sank Kootenay.

Brendan De Jong's power-play goal at 19:49 of the second period was the eventual winner for the Winterhawks (16-4-0), who also got goals from Lane Gilliss and Kieffer Bellows.

Cameron Hausinger and Gilian Kohler replied for the Ice (10-13-1).

---

TIGERS 7 COUGARS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Ryan Jevne scored twice as Medicine Hat routed the Cougars.

Mark Rassell's power-play winner came at 7:45 of the third period for the Tigers (14-7-0). Ryan Chyzowski, James Hamblin, Tyler Preziuso and Max Gerlach also scored for Medicine Hat.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk had a pair of goals for Prince George (9-10-4). Kody McDonald and Brogan O'Brien scored.

---

HURRICANES 10 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA — Ryan Vandervlis had a hat trick, including the second-period winner, as Lethbridge rocked the Royals.

Giorgio Estephan scored twice for the Hurricanes (8-12-1), while Calen Addison, Jordy Bellerive, Zane Franklin, Josh Tarzwell and Tanner Nagel also found the back of the net.