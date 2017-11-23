Argonauts look to stop Stampeders' double whammy ground game in Grey Cup

OTTAWA — The challenge for the Toronto Argonauts defence in the Grey Cup game is to stop Calgary's two-pronged running attack.

The Stampeders can give the ball to a big bulldozer like Jerome Messam to take it up the middle or pitch it to speedy Roy Finch on the outside.

The Argonauts are confident they can adjust to both running backs.

But then they have to deal with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and his group of veteran receivers.

Linebacker Bear Woods says the solution to Calgary's offence may sit with their own quarterback Ricky Ray.