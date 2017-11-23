Bayern fans unhappy with Champions League ticket prices

MUNICH — Bayern Munich fans were unhappy with the price of tickets for their team's match at Anderlecht in the Champions League.

The fans held banners during Wednesday's game saying, "Are your necks not full? Is your greed now finally satisfied?"

A Bayern fan group, Club Nr. 12, issued a statement saying Anderlecht had made 85 per cent of the tickets available to the German club's fans priced at 100 euros ($118).

"Even by the standards of the generally high-priced Champions League, this represents a new dimension for a first-round game," said the statement, which thanked Bayern for supplementing the tickets so fans had could pay 70 euros ($82.50).

Many Bayern fans avoided the trip to Brussels altogether, while 91 per cent of more than 2,500 Club Nr. 12 members said in a survey that ticket prices were "completely unacceptable."