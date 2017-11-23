Bayern fans unhappy with Champions League ticket prices
A
A
Share via Email
MUNICH — Bayern Munich fans were unhappy with the price of tickets for their team's match at Anderlecht in the Champions League.
The fans held banners during Wednesday's game saying, "Are your necks not full? Is your greed now finally satisfied?"
A Bayern fan group, Club Nr. 12, issued a statement saying Anderlecht had made 85
"Even by the standards of the generally high-priced Champions League, this represents a new dimension for a first-round game," said the statement, which thanked Bayern for supplementing the tickets so fans had could pay 70 euros ($82.50).
Many Bayern fans avoided the trip to Brussels altogether, while 91
Anderlecht spokesman David Steegen told The Associated Press that Bayern fans were charged "exactly the same price" as home fans who bought single tickets to the game. He said fans who bought a three-game Champions League bundle were offered a reduction.
Most Popular
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
'Absolute rubbish': College students dismayed by post-strike workload, $500 refund
-
Where Lenehan went wrong: Crown argues judge erred in controversial cabbie decision