Calgary's Roy Finch captures CFL's top special-teams player award

OTTAWA — Kick-returner Roy Finch of the Calgary Stampeders is the CFL's outstanding special-teams player.

Finch was honoured Thursday at the league's annual awards banquet.

Diontae Spencer of the Ottawa Redblacks was the finalist.

Finch had a club record-tying three punt return TDs this season as the five-foot-seven, 165-pound dynamo amassed a league-best 1,200 yards.

Finch's 16.4-yard average was the third-best in CFL history and he added 696 kickoff-return yards.

Spencer capped his first season with Ottawa accumulating a CFL-record 496 all-purpose yards in a 41-36 win over Hamilton on Oct. 27.