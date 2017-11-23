Canadiens trade Torrey Mitchell to Kings for conditional fifth-round pick

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens traded forward Torrey Mitchell to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday for a 2018 fifth-round conditional draft pick.

If Los Angeles makes the post-season, the Canadiens receive their own 2018 fourth-round pick in 2018 back which was traded away in the Dwight King deal at last year's trade deadline. Should the Kings miss the playoffs, Montreal receives a fifth-round selection.

Mitchell, 32, was scoreless in 11 games this season for the Canadiens. He had eight goals and nine assists in 78 games last year.