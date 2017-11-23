Detroit's Wilson, Swanson leave with injuries in 3rd quarter
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson and
Wilson has a shoulder problem and Swanson a knee issue.
Wilson left the game after defending against a deep pass in the third quarter, and Swanson was injured on Detroit's next offensive possession.
Minnesota cornerback Trae Waynes hurt his shoulder, but was able to return.
