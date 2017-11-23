France make 8 changes to face Japan

PARIS — France coach Guy Noves has made eight changes from the side that narrowly lost to South Africa to face Japan in their final autumn rugby test.

Under pressure to deliver a good result following three consecutive losses against the All Blacks and the Springboks, Noves changed his halves and selected new centres for the match on Saturday at the new U Arena near Paris.

Gone are Antoine Dupont and Anthony Belleau, who have made way for flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc and scrumhalf Baptiste Serin, and given starts in the centres are Damian Penaud and Henry Chavancy.

The other players coming in are fullback Scott Spedding, lock Romain Taofifenua, flanker Sekou Macalou, and winger Gabriel Lacroix.