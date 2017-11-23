Giants LB Curtis Grant carted off with injured right knee
LANDOVER, Md. — New York Giants linebacker Curtis Grant has been carted off the field in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins with an injured right knee.
Grant will not return to Thursday night's game.
He appeared to get hurt when a teammate fell on him at the end of a play.
As Grant was sitting on the cart, several teammates gathered around and patted him on the head or shook his hand. A couple of Giants players knelt in prayer.
Earlier in the first quarter, another New York linebacker, Deontae Skinner, hurt his hamstring.
