Lions DE Ansah active, Vikings OT Remmers inactive

Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah is active after missing two games with a back injury.

Ansah had been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota.

Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers is inactive. He had been questionable because of a concussion. Rashod Hill is starting at right tackle.

Detroit defensive end Dwight Freeney is inactive after the team claimed him off waivers from Seattle. Detroit previously ruled returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and running back Dwayne Washington (hip) out. Detroit's inactives are running back Tion Green, guard Don Barclay, offensive tackle Emmett Cleary and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

The Vikings' inactives are quarterback Kyle Sloter, receiver Stacy Coley, running back Mack Brown, offensive tackle Aviante Collins, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive end Jaleel Johnson.

