OHL Roundup: Maxim Golod scores shootout winner to lift Otters over 67's

ERIE, Pa. — Maxim Golod scored the decisive goal in the sixth round of the shootout to lift the Erie Otters over the Ottawa 67's 5-4 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League play.

Owen Headrick struck twice in regulation and Ivan Lodnia had a goal and two assists for Erie (10-11-3). Taylor Raddysh had the other and Troy Timpano made 32 saves.

Hudson Wilson, Quinn Yule, Tye Felhaber and Noel Hoefenmayer scored for the 67's (13-9-2), who used two third-period goals to force extra time.

Cedrick Andree turned away 21 shots in the loss.

The Otters were scoreless on two power plays and Ottawa failed to score on three opportunities with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 5 RANGERS 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau scored twice and Cam Dineen had a goal and two assists as the Battalion topped Kitchener.

Adam McMaster and Nick King also chipped in for North Bay (8-13-3). Julian Sime turned away 34 shots for the win in net.

Riley Damiani struck twice for the Rangers (15-7-2) with Logan Stanley and Jonathan Yantsis adding the others. Chris McGonigle made 18 saves in defeat.

---

PETES 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Logan DeNoble scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Petes edged Hamilton.

Jonathan Ang had the other goal for Peterborough (13-11-1) and Dylan Wells made 35 saves.

Will Bitten and Arthur Kaliyev supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (12-6-5). Kaden Fulcher turned aside 21 shots in defeat.