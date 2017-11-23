Portuguese referees threaten to go on strike over complaints
LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese referees say they will go on strike next month if soccer clubs, coaches and players continue to excessively complain about their performances.
The referees also want the approval of actions to reinforce punishment for those who break ethical and disciplinary regulations that are in place to protect officials.
The Portuguese Association of Football Referees released a statement on Thursday saying they will not tolerate any more "insinuations" about referees trying to benefit certain clubs or taking part in corruption schemes.
The strike threat comes after widespread complaints and criticism by clubs following refereeing mistakes in the league's top division.
The association said the strike would take effect in the weekend of Dec. 15.
