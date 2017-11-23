QMJHL Roundup: Vladislav Kotkov hat trick lifts Sagueneens over Remparts

QUEBEC — Vladislav Kotkov completed his hat trick on the power play in the third period and it proved to be the winner as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens defeated the Quebec Remparts 5-3 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Felix-Antoine Marcotty and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme also scored for the Sagueneens (9-12-2). Alexis Shank kicked out 24 shots for the win in net.

Louis-Filip Cote, Matthew Boucher and Derek Gentile found the back of the net for Quebec (16-9-1), which got 13 saves from Dereck Baribeau.

Chicoutimi scored once on three power plays while the Remparts were 2 for 5.

---

TITAN 5 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Dawson Theede and Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had a goal and an assist apiece to lift Acadie-Bathurst over Moncton.

Antoine Morand scored the winner in a four-goal second period for the Titan (13-7-5). Ethan Crossman and Marc-Andre LeCouffe also chipped in while Reilly Pickard made 24 saves.

Brady Pataki opened the scoring early in the second for Moncton (13-10-3). Mark Grametbauer kicked out 23 shots for Moncton.