Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

NFL

Minnesota 30 Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 28 Dallas 6

Washington 20 N.Y. Giants 10

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Texas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Portland at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

