Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
NFL
Minnesota 30 Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 28 Dallas 6
Washington 20 N.Y. Giants 10
---
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Texas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Portland at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
