Second training run cancelled at Lake Louise ahead of men's downhill World Cup stop
Training ahead of the men's World Cup alpine skiing stop in Lake Louise, Alta., has been cancelled for a second straight day.
Today's runs were called off because of rain and temperatures above freezing.
Training was cancelled Wednesday after warm temperatures after a heavy snowfall made the course too soft to test.
The men are scheduled to race a downhill Saturday followed by Sunday's super-G at the ski resort west of Calgary.
Another training run is scheduled for Friday.
Last year's men's World Cup in Lake Louise was cancelled because it wasn't cold enough to make snow in the days before the races.
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal swept the downhill and super-G in 2015.
