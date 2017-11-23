Skins LT Trent Williams, Giants WR Sterling Shepard inactive

LANDOVER, Md. — Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is inactive for the Washington Redskins against the New York Giants because of an injured right knee.

The Thanksgiving night game is the third time in the past five weeks that Williams has been sidelined by the knee. His absence means Washington is missing three-fifths of its starting offensive line, because left guard Shawn Lauvao and centre Spencer Long went on injured reserve this week.

Also out for the Redskins on Thursday is linebacker Martrell Spaight, with an injured left foot.

The Redskins already had announced that tight end Jordan Reed, defensive lineman Terrell McClain, centre Chase Roullier and safety Montae Nicholson would sit out because they're hurt.

Washington has been dealing with all sorts of health problems and put 15 players on injured reserve, including four this week alone.

Among those inactive for the Giants are wideout Sterling Shepard, who was listed as out last week with an illness, and cornerback Eli Apple, who didn't play Sunday after his mother had brain surgery.

The Giants are starting their eighth offensive line combination of the season, with guards D.J. Fluker (toe) and Justin Pugh (back) sidelined. Also out is linebacker B.J. Goodson, with an ankle injury.

