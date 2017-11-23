Skins LT Trent Williams, Giants WR Sterling Shepard inactive
A
A
Share via Email
LANDOVER, Md. — Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is inactive for the Washington Redskins against the New York Giants because of an injured right knee.
The Thanksgiving night game is the third time in the past five weeks that Williams has been sidelined by the knee. His absence means Washington is missing three-fifths of its starting offensive line, because left guard Shawn Lauvao and
Also out for the Redskins on Thursday is linebacker Martrell Spaight, with an injured left foot.
The Redskins already had announced that tight end Jordan Reed, defensive lineman Terrell McClain,
Washington has been dealing with all sorts of health problems and put 15 players on injured reserve, including four this week alone.
Among those inactive for the Giants are wideout Sterling Shepard, who was listed as out last week with an illness, and cornerback Eli Apple, who didn't play Sunday after his mother had brain surgery.
The Giants are starting their eighth offensive line combination of the season, with guards D.J. Fluker (toe) and Justin Pugh (back) sidelined. Also out is linebacker B.J. Goodson, with an ankle injury.
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Halifax list six streets after latest rash of vehicle break-ins
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care