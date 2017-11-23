Toronto running back Wilder Jr. captures CFL's outstanding rookie award

OTTAWA — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Toronto Argonauts is the CFL's outstanding rookie.

Wilder captured the honour Thursday at the league's awards banquet.

Receiver Marken Michel of the Calgary Stampeders was the finalist.

The six-foot-three, 232-pound Wilder had 872 yards rushing (7.2-yard average) and five touchdowns in 17 games — 10 starts — while adding 51 catches for 533 yards.