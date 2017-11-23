Toronto's Marc Trestman captures CFL's coach of the year honour

OTTAWA — Marc Trestman, who guided Toronto to the CFL playoffs in his first season with the Argonauts, was named the league's coach of the year Thursday.

Trestman, 61, claimed the honour at the league's annual awards banquet.

Dave Dickenson of the Calgary Stampeders, last year's winner, was the finalist.

Trestman, the CFL's top coach in '09 with Montreal, joined Toronto after four seasons in the NFL and led the Argos (9-9) to first in the East Division after the squad finished with a 5-13 mark last year.

Dickenson led Calgary (13-4-1) to first in the West Division and a second straight Grey Cup appearance.