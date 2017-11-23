Training run cancelled at Lake Louise ahead of men's downhill
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Training for the men's World Cup skiing stop at Lake Louise was
The runs were called off Thursday because of rain and temperatures above freezing. Training was
The men are scheduled to race a downhill Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday at the resort west of Calgary.
Another training run is scheduled for Friday.
Last year's men's World Cup in Lake Louise was
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal swept the downhill and super-G in 2015.
