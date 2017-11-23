WHL Roundup: Bellows leads Winterhawks to eighth win in a row

CALGARY — Kieffer Bellows scored twice and added an assists as the Portland Winterhawks downed the Calgary Hitmen 7-3 on Wednesday for their eighth win in a row in Western Hockey League play.

Cody Glass had a goal and two helpers for the Winterhawks (17-4-0), who also got goals from Jake Gricius, Skyler McKenzie, Bronson Sharp and Joachim Blichfeld.

Tristen Nielsen, Matteo Gennaro and Orca Wiesblatt scored for the Hitmen (6-14-4), who are on a seven-game slide.

Cole Kehler kicked out 23 shots for Portland. Matthew Armitage combined with Nick Schneider for 30 saves for Calgary.

The Winterhawks went 3 for 5 with the man advantage while the Hitmen went 0 for 3.

---

BRONCOS 5 BLADES 4 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Aleksi Heponiemi and Logan Barlage scored in the shootout as the Broncos handed Saskatoon its fourth loss in a row.

Glenn Gawdin scored twice in regulation while Conner Chaulk and Artyom Minulin had the others for Swift Current (16-5-1). Logan Flodell made 29 saves for the win. Heponiemi had three assists.

Caleb Fantillo, Michael Farren, Cameron Hebig and Alec Zawatsky scored for the Blades (8-12-3), who got a 33-save outing from Nolan Maier.

---

HURRICANES 5 GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ryan Vandervlis put Lethbridge ahead for good at 1:52 of the second period en route to beating Vancouver.

Giorgio Estephan, Ryan Bowen, Jordy Bellerive and Taylor Ross also scored for the Hurricanes (9-12-1). Reece Klassen made 21 saves for the win.

Tyler Benson and Ty Ronning replied for the Giants (10-10-4). David Tendeck turned aside 35-of-39 shots in defeat.

Lethbridge's Tanner Nagel and Vancouver's and Darian Skeoch were handed game misconducts for fighting late in the first.

---

TIGERS 7 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — James Hamblin struck twice and Max Gerlach had a goal and three assists as Medicine Hat toppled the Cougars.

Gary Haden, David Quenneville, Ryan Jevne and Mark Rassell also scored for the Tigers (15-7-0). Michael Bullion turned away 42 shots for the victory.

Kody McDonald had a pair of goals and Brogan O'Brien also scored for Prince George (9-11-4). Isaiah DiLaura combined with Taylor Gauthier for 35 saves in a losing cause.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 AMERICANS 0

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Carter Hart stopped all 43 shots his way as Everett blanked Tri-City.

Kevin Davis, Martin Fasko-Rudas and Bryce Kindopp supplied the offence for the Silvertips (11-12-2).

Beck Warm made 24 saves for the Americans (13-7-2).

Tri-City's Dylan Coghlan was given a major and game misconduct for cross-checking at 19:32 of the third period.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 PATS 3

KENT, Wash. — Zack Andrusiak scored twice and Matt Berlin made 33 saves as Seattle doubled up Regina.

Sami Moilanen, Jarret Tyszka, Donovan Neuls and Matthew Wedman also scored for the Thunderbirds (11-9-2).

Sam Steel led the Pats (13-10-2) with two goals while and Cale Fleury added the other. Tyler Brown stopped 34-of-39 shots in defeat.

Seattle's Tyler Carpendale and Regina's Liam Schioler were ejected in the third for a second fight altercation.

---

CHIEFS 6 ROCKETS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan McIndoe scored the game-winning goal at 17:23 of the second period as the Chiefs downed Kelowna.

Zach Fischer, Filip Kral, Eli Zummack, Milos Fafrak and Riley Woods also scored for Spokane (12-8-3), which only needed 18 saves from Dawson Weatherill.

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Carsen Twarynski scored for the Rockets (12-8-3). James Porter turned aside 40 shots in defeat.