Winnipeg's Stanley Bryant captures CFL's outstanding lineman award

OTTAWA — Stanley Bryant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured the CFL's top lineman award Thursday night.

Bryant received the honour at the CFL's awards banquet.

Centre Sean McEwen of the Toronto Argonauts was the finalist.

The six-foot-five, 308-pound Bryant anchored a Winnipeg offensive line that created holes for CFL rushing leader Andrew Harris and protected quarterback Matt Nichols (4,472 yards, 28 TDs).

The Bombers led the CFL in rushing (101.3 yards per game) and were second in offensive points (26.7 per game).