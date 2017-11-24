Americans Chen, Rippon lead after Day 1 at Skate America

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — American skaters Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon hold the top two spots at Skate America following the short program Friday night.

Chen leads with a 104.12 points, and Rippon is next at 89.04. Both Olympic hopefuls are still trying to qualify for the Grand Prix Final in Japan next month.

Chen landed two quad jumps, including one in combination with a triple toe loop. An 18-year-old breakout star with gold medal aspirations at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Chen will attempt five quads in the free skate Saturday night.

Rippon performed his self-described "trashy dance club program" with flair. The audience clapped along, and Rippon egged them by pumping his arms after finishing.

Russia's Sergei Voronov is in third place at 87.51. Ross Minor of the U.S. is eighth with 71.59.