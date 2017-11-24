Argos ground game boosts Grey Cup hopes

OTTAWA — Adding a strong running game to quarterback Ricky Ray's pass attack helped make the Toronto Argonauts a more dangerous offensive team in the second half of the CFL season.

Now they hope to use James Wilder Jr.'s explosive running to keep the Calgary Stampeders defence off balance in Sunday's Grey Cup game.

Wilder took over from veteran running back Brandon Whitaker late in the campaign and became a threat both on the ground and in the air for the Argonauts.

Wilder says establishing a ground game forces opposing defences to "pick their poison" — either load up the line to stop the run or stay back to stop Ray's equally dangerous passing attack.

Coach Marc Trestman says he was reluctant to use Wilder until he learned how to pass-block, but was convinced to give him a try by general manager Jim Popp. Trestman said it also helped that the offensive line began the jell late in the season.

The Argonauts hope that has made them a better squad than the one that lost both of its regular-season meetings with Calgary in August.