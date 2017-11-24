Australia beats Fiji 54-6 in Rugby League World Cup semi

BRISBANE, Australia — Winger Valentine Holmes became the first player to score six tries in a test as defending champion Australia beat Fiji 54-6 in the first semifinal of the Rugby League World Cup on Friday.

Holmes had been the first player to score five tries in a test when he achieved that feat in Australia's 46-0 win over Samoa in the quarterfinals last weekend.

He went one better on Friday to take his total for the tournament to 12 tries, breaking the record for a single Rugby League World Cup of 10 by former Kangaroos winger Wendell Sailor.