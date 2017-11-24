Bills list receiver Benjamin as questionable against Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott isn't ruling out Kelvin Benjamin from playing at Kansas City on Sunday even though the receiver has not practiced since hurting his right knee last weekend.
McDermott says Benjamin is considered day to day and was listed as questionable on Friday. Benjamin was hurt while being tackled after making a 20-yard catch during Buffalo's opening drive in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Receiver Jordan Matthews is also listed as questionable with a knee injury. Matthews returned to practice this week after missing one game.
Starting left tackle Cordy Glenn will miss his third straight game with a left foot and ankle injury that has nagged him for much of the year. Backup running back Mike Tolbert will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.
Buffalo (5-5) has lost three straight.
