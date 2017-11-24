Canada's Jane Channell wins World Cup silver in women's skeleton at Whistler

WHISTLER, B.C. — Canada's Jane Channell won World Cup silver on Friday in the women's skeleton competition at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

Channell, from North Vancouver, B.C., finished second in one minute 48.61 seconds.

Jacqueline Loelling won gold in 1:48.38 and fellow German Tina Hermann took bronze in 1:48.65.

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva was seventh in 1:49.01 and Elisabeth Vathje of Calgary was eighth in 1:49.06.