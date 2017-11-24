Canada's Jane Channell wins World Cup silver in women's skeleton at Whistler
A
A
Share via Email
WHISTLER, B.C. — Canada's Jane Channell won World Cup silver on Friday in the women's skeleton competition at the Whistler Sliding Centre.
Channell, from North Vancouver, B.C., finished second in one minute 48.61 seconds.
Jacqueline Loelling won gold in 1:48.38 and fellow German Tina Hermann took bronze in 1:48.65.
Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva was seventh in 1:49.01 and Elisabeth Vathje of Calgary was eighth in 1:49.06.
Men's and women's bobsled races were scheduled for later in the day.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sobeys to cut 800 office jobs as part of reorganization of grocery business
-
Man dead after altercation at continuing care facility: Halifax police
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens