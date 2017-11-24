Sports

Capitals end Lightning 6-game road run with 3-1 victory

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, shoots the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr (62), of Czech Republic, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and Devante Smith-Pelly each scored a goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots for his first victory of the season and the Washington Capitals beat Tampa Bay 3-1 on Friday night to end the Lightning's six-game road winning streak.

Jay Beagle clinched the victory for the Capitals, scoring into an empty net with 2:08 to go.

Ovechkin's second goal in two games and 15th overall followed a six-game drought. His resurgence comes after coach Barry Trotz placed Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom on the same line Wednesday night for the first time this season.

Although the Lightning (16-4-2) are off to the best start in franchise history, they couldn't find a way to snap their run of poor outings against the Capitals, especially in Washington. Tampa Bay has lost five straight in the nation's capital and is 2-8 in its last 10 games against the Caps.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored the lone goal for the Lightning, a power-play tally in the opening two minutes. Tampa Bay was seeking to match the franchise record for consecutive road wins — seven straight from Jan. 7-Feb. 1, 2007.

Grubauer (1-5-1) and Washington held Tampa Bay's high-scoring duo of Steve Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in check. Stamkos leads the NHL with 36 points and Kucherov came in with a league-leading 17 goals.

Smith-Pelly put the Capitals up 2-1 in the second period, flicking home the rebound of a shot by Beagle from the left circle.

That would be last puck to get past Andrei Vasilevskiy, who finished with 36 saves.

Tampa Bay wasted no time racing to a 1-0 lead. With Washington's Brooks Orpik in the penalty box for hooking, Kucherov took a shot that hit Namestnikov and ricocheted into the net at 1:22.

Ovechkin tied it at 18:36 with a wrist shot from the left circle. Backstrom got the second assist.

Washington outshot Tampa Bay 16-7 in the first period and 14-9 in the second.

NOTES: Ovechkin has 573 goals, tied with Mike Bossy for 21st on the career list. ... Tampa Bay has a power-play goal in 18 of 22 games. ... Washington is in the midst of playing at home in nine of 10 games. The Capitals are 7-1 at home this month... Tampa Bay's Braydon Coburn played in his 800th NHL game. ... The Capitals recalled C Tyler Graovac from the Hershey Bears of the AHL. He did not suit up.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Capitals: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

