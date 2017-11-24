Change takes centre stage when Broncos visit Raiders
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — When a season that started with such promise turns into disappointment, change is inevitable.
That's exactly the case this season in Denver and Oakland.
With the Broncos (3-7) heading into this week's AFC West showdown in Oakland on Sunday on a six-game losing streak, and the Raiders (4-6) coming off a lopsided loss that put another dent into their playoff hopes, both teams underwent a bit of an overhaul this week.
The Broncos fired offensive
"Unfortunately, we've lost six in a row and we've had 17 turnovers in six weeks," coach Vance Joseph. "It hasn't gotten better for us as far as playing a cleaner brand of offensive football. I thought it was the right change for our staff and for our players."
The changes on the Raiders weren't quite as drastic. Coach Jack Del Rio fired defensive
"We have to do a lot of things different," Pagano said. "We have to create turnovers. I think that's the biggest thing missing from any
But despite the major changes, there's only so much that will be different this late in the season for either team.
"You're not going to reinvent the playbook after 10 weeks, 11 weeks," Del Rio said. "There'll be some things that Bill likes that he'll get to. They'll be some things that 'Pags' likes that he'll get to. There's no way that either team is going to completely reinvent their playbook."
Here are some other things to watch:
CLOSE TIES: The Raiders are very familiar with Musgrave, who spent the previous two seasons as offensive
"I went to two Pro Bowls with coach Musgrave," Carr said. "He's one of the smartest people I've ever been around. Every time I see him I give him a big hug. ... That's definitely the farthest thing from the truth that me and coach Musgrave didn't like each other."
LYNCH'S CHANCE: The Broncos traded up in the first round last year to draft Lynch, but he was unable to beat out Siemian the past two camps. Lynch has started two games, completing 49 of 83 passes last year for 497 yards and two TDs to go with an interception. He was sacked nine times.
"His skill set is perfect when you're young," Joseph said. "If it breaks down, he can run with the football. I told him, 'Just play. Don't try to be a pocket passer. We call a play and it's not there, take off and run.' That's one of his strengths."
LONG FIELDS: One of the big reasons the Raiders are scoring about six fewer points per game than a year ago is the
"When they start getting them, which they will, then we can hopefully capitalize when we get those short fields," Carr said.
HISTORIC SLUMP: The Broncos aren't used to long losing streaks, with the current six-gamer the longest single-season skid for the franchise since 1990. With a loss on Sunday, Denver would have its longest losing streak a franchise-worst nine-gamer in 1967. The final loss in that streak was a 51-0 loss in Oakland.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Sobeys to cut 800 office jobs as part of reorganization of grocery business
-
Man dead after altercation at continuing care facility: Halifax police
-
Dartmouth public masturbator facing six counts of historical sex assault on kids, teens