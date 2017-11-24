France's Adrien Theaux tops Lake Louise World Cup training

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Frenchman Adrien Theaux had the fastest run Friday in training for the season-opening World Cup downhill Saturday.

Theaux finished in 1 minute, 51.54 seconds. The racers finally hit the course after the scheduled first two practice sessions were wiped out Wednesday and Thursday because of weather and poor snow conditions.

Austria's Matthias Mayer of Austria was second in 1:51.89, and Norway's Kjetil Jansrud third in 1:52.23.

Racers from all countries wore heart-shaped stickers on their helmets with the initials "D.P." in memory of David Poisson, the French skier who died in a training accident last week at Nakiska.